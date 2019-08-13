Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 (860)-688-2200 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Trinity Church 180 Park Avenue Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fred H. Grimshaw Jr. received a call that he couldn't refuse for an appointment from which he will not be returning. Fred passed away peacefully Aug. 11, 2019, at home with his family by his side, he was 71. His new mission has taken him to a wonderful place where he'll be socializing, climbing trees, operating his crane, riding his motorcycles way too fast, and enjoying a reunion with family and friends. Fred has left strict instructions for his wife, children, family, and friends to celebrate his mission here on Earth, which has now been completed.



Like his father and grandfather before him, Fred was an avid outdoorsman all his life. He grew up fishing for eels and snapping turtles on the Farmington River with his grandfather, and hunting deer, pheasants, and upland game with his father, uncle, and cousins, and later his son. He loved boating, licorice, Twinkies, and building his house on the Farmington River. He was an excellent shot, as evidenced during his South Africa trip last year, where he hunted down four animals, using four bullets, which fed the local orphanage and school. Fred was a storyteller, and some he told were even true. All of us, at one time or another, have tried to imitate his infectious laugh. His goofiness was endearing. He was fiercely loyal. Men wanted his life, and women were glad their husbands only lived through him vicariously.



After high school, Fred attended college, then joined the Navy Reserves, where he was honorably discharged. Then, along with two buddies, he hopped on his Harley and rode to California and back. Upon his return, he met his wife, Jane, at the local Lincoln Dairy in 1971. They married in 1972 and had their two children. Fred was a respected businessman in Windsor, starting his tree company in 1968 at the age of 20. Grimshaw Tree Service & Nursery Co. grew over its 50 years of existence, and 25 years ago, a sawmill was added to his operation. From this sawmill, 17 varieties of wood were milled and dried to renovate his river house, from top to bottom, exterior and interior.



Fred was a member of the CT Tree Protective Association, a lifelong member of the NRA, a lifelong member of the Trinity Church, and a true patriot. Fred was a devout Christian and followed Jesus as best as he knew how and was absolutely devoted to his faith. He was guided by it, he lived by it, and he died by it.



Fred leaves behind his wife, Jane (Ouellette) Grimshaw; son, Leif Grimshaw and daughter-in-law, Lauren, both of Windsor; daughter, Kathryn Parker and husband, Ryan, of Suffield; four grandchildren, Magnolia, Jacob, Stella, and Luna; sister, Joanne Hawks of South Kent; several nieces and nephews; and stepmother; Winifred Grimshaw of Erda, Utah. Fred was predeceased by his father, Fred H. Grimshaw; and his mother, Shirley (Hoskins) Grimshaw Englehart.



His family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.



A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor, CT 06095, or to Mary's Place, A Center for Grieving Children & Families, 6 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095.



