Fred M. Flood Jr., of Vernon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 85. Fred died peacefully with his beloved wife, Audrey, his children, and grandchildren by his side.Fred was born in Waterboro, Maine, on March 6, 1935, to Fred M. Flood Sr., and Arline (Lord) Flood Moore. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 and was stationed in Virginia aboard the USS Vulcan. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Fred returned to Waterboro where he met his wife, Audrey (Abbott), also from Waterboro. The couple were married on July 2, 1960. They moved to Vernon in 1961, where Fred was employed by Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, before retiring after 33 years of service in 1994. Fred was also employed by The Christmas Tree Shop in Manchester working in the furniture department and retired after seven years of service in 2007. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and UConn women's basketball fan.Besides his wife of 60 years, he leaves his son, Scott and Barbararose (Freitag) Flood of Ellington; his daughters, Rhonda Flood and Dorothy "Dolly" Flood-Lavallee both of Vernon; his grandchildren, Samantha (Flood) and Pedro Monroy of Hamden, Kevin and Sarah (Shea) Flood of Ellington, Zachary Lavallee and his fiancé, Kayla Thornhill, of Willington, and Courtney Lavallee and her boyfriend, Benjamin Correira, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts; his great-grandchildren, Sophia and Max Monroy, Maddison, Ryan and Dylan Lavallee; his sister, Barbara (Benton) Berube of Saco, Maine; and his brother, Delwin Flood of Hollis, Maine; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins, and a longtime family friend affectionately known as their "adopted daughter," Margery Duszyk of Southbridge, Massachusetts. Besides his parents, Fred was predeceased by his brother, Roland Benton, and his three sisters, Leona (Benton) Foglio, Stella (Flood) Graham and Freda (Flood) Emmons.Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. in Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Ave., Rockville followed by military honors. For those that wish to attend, please wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 3, 15 Prospect St., Vernon, CT 06066.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit