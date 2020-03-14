Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Arthur "Rick" Moody Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Rick was born on Sept. 22, 1946, in Bennington, Vermont. He moved to Manchester in 1962 and graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School in 1964. He attended the University of South Vietnam as a U.S. Marine and received the Presidential Unit Citation for the Battle of Khe Sanh. He worked as the body shop manager for Williams Ford, Hoffman Body Shop and Lynch Toyota Body Shop. Rick was a past member of the Tri-Town Cruisers and the Over the Hill Gang, Eastern Chapter and enjoyed restoring and showing older cars up and down the East Coast. He spent many Thanksgivings at the Daytona Turkey Run. He could be seen at Riverside Park and Stafford Motor Speedway in the pits working on Buddy Krebs' race car and later in the stands cheering on his grandson, Joey Allegro, Jr. with "his girls.'



Rick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosann Kathleen (Carlson); his daughter and son-in-law, Deirdre and Joseph Allegro, of Vernon; his son and his partner, Frederick "Rick", Jr. and Cathy Pinard of Somers; and his daughter and son-in-law, Juliann and William Solito of Manchester; nine grandchildren, Joseph, Jr., Katherine, Joshua, Bryan, Carly, Toniann, Danielle, Taylor and William; brother, Christian, of Victoria, British Columbia; and sister, Dr. Betsy Moody and her partner, Benjamin Rice, of Newport, Rhode Island; his nieces and nephews, Hilary Wardlow, Hugh Moody, Emily and Nathan Saperia; his uncle, Joel Grout; and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Patricia Moody.



Rick will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, in a private ceremony on a date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or the National MS Society, P. O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.



