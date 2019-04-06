Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Flynn. View Sign





One of eight children, Fred was born in Lynn, Massachusetts. He lived most of his life in Manchester and worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford for 38 years. He retired to East Falmouth in 1997. When he joined the Cape Cod Curling Club, he found a passion for curling as well as a community that stood by him through his fight with dementia.



Fred is survived by two sisters, Helen Langlois and Ann St. Pierre; along with a daughter, Suzanne Flynn; and two stepsons, Karl Golnik and David Golnik. He was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Dondero.



There will be a celebration of Fred's life on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at the Cape Cod Curling Club, 37 Highfield Drive, Falmouth, Massachusetts.



Gifts can be made in his name to the Falmouth Service Center, P.O. Box 208, Falmouth MA 02541, an organization Fred volunteered for and admired greatly.



