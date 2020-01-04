Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Horton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick Horton, a loving husband and father, passed at the age of 63 on Jan. 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by friends and family.



He fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his ever-loving wife, Elizabeth; his brothers and their wives, Wayne and Diane, Gordon and Marcy; his daughter, Jayme, and his granddaughter, Kandace; his "adopted" son J.J.; and his three stepchildren, Peter, Amanda, and Thomas.



Frederick was born on June 27, 1956, in Manchester to Alvin and Lota Horton. Fred lived in North Windham, Scotland, and Franklin.



Fred had a zest for life and a stubbornness that could only make you smile. He went around with a contagious laugh and a mischievous look in his eye. Always looking to stir up fun, he was known for his famous phrase, "not me, I'm shy" after he was caught teasing someone.



Though he often tried to put up a tough exterior, he was a truly compassionate man who'd give you the shirt off his back if he thought it'd help you. He always made sure his friends and family were safe and supported, building incredibly strong and long-lasting relationships throughout his life, especially with his best friends Tim Slayton and Dave Simonu.



While employed as a developmental service worker at the Mansfield Training School, Fred loved his job working with people with disabilities. He was surely viewed as an authority and a friend, always trying to work a fun adventure into the daily routines of his clients.



As a truck driver most of his life, Fred loved the open road and exploring new places, compiling a wealth of trivia knowledge and stories along the way. He knew a little bit about everything and everywhere in the country and could even give you turn-by-turn directions from states away.



Throughout his travels, he always seemed to enjoy New England the most, being up in Maine along the water, visiting his brother Wayne in Vermont to share some maple sugar candy, or back home in Connecticut with his family to sit in the garden and watch his koi fish or tinker in the garage.



Fred loved everything with a motor - muscle cars, racing cars, motorcycles, go-karts, and boats. With an eager need for speed, he never met a hill he didn't want to race over. He did, of course, slow down for good fishing spots while out on the water. He was a natural with a fishing pole and could even fish while floating out on a tube.



All his life, Fred attracted people and animals to his good nature. Every animal he met instantly bonded with him, from the tiny spring peeper frogs he rescued in the backyard to his trusted companion dog, Wrangler, who'd finish his oatmeal and hug his feet. Fred will be deeply missed and long remembered for his gentle kindness and his lively personality.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, followed by a graveside service at New Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.



