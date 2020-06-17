Frederick J. Buckley, 82, of South Windsor, formerly of Ellington, the husband of the late Claudette Buckley, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Crestfield Nursing Home, Manchester after a long struggle with dementia and Alzheimer's.Born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Buckley. He had retired from Rex Lumber after many years and owned and operated Country Inn Kennels in Ellington.He is survived by his son, Robert Buckley and his wife, Cristina, of Bolton; and his grandchildren, Jason, Melissa, and Amanda.Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit