Frederick J. Buckley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick J. Buckley, 82, of South Windsor, formerly of Ellington, the husband of the late Claudette Buckley, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Crestfield Nursing Home, Manchester after a long struggle with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Buckley. He had retired from Rex Lumber after many years and owned and operated Country Inn Kennels in Ellington.

He is survived by his son, Robert Buckley and his wife, Cristina, of Bolton; and his grandchildren, Jason, Melissa, and Amanda.

Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved