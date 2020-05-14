Frederick Leon "Freddy K" Kokoszka, 62, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.



He was born on May 22, 1957, in Springfield to Frederick and Mary Kokoszka. One of five children, he is predeceased by his parents; his brother, John; and sisters, Mary Lou, Sue, and Donna. He is survived by three children, son, Benjamen and wife, Jennifer Kokoszka, daughter, Rebecca and husband, Gerry Caron, son, Joseph Kokoszka; one brother, Joseph and wife, Tammie Kotowski; five grandchildren, Kora, Collin, Emily, Abby, Elle; and many nieces and nephews and other family that will all miss him dearly.



Fred was a free spirit who always marched to his own drum. He had a big heart and loved his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Some of his favorite sayings: "Love ya man," "Shabam," "God loves you and so does Freddy K."



May he rest in peace.





