Frederick Leon "Freddy K" Kokoszka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Leon "Freddy K" Kokoszka, 62, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on May 22, 1957, in Springfield to Frederick and Mary Kokoszka. One of five children, he is predeceased by his parents; his brother, John; and sisters, Mary Lou, Sue, and Donna. He is survived by three children, son, Benjamen and wife, Jennifer Kokoszka, daughter, Rebecca and husband, Gerry Caron, son, Joseph Kokoszka; one brother, Joseph and wife, Tammie Kotowski; five grandchildren, Kora, Collin, Emily, Abby, Elle; and many nieces and nephews and other family that will all miss him dearly.

Fred was a free spirit who always marched to his own drum. He had a big heart and loved his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Some of his favorite sayings: "Love ya man," "Shabam," "God loves you and so does Freddy K."

May he rest in peace.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 14 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved