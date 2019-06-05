Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Fred dated Jerry for two years and was married for 62 years-they were best friends - which Jerry felt blessed to be able to spend 64 years together. They married in 1955 and in 1957 had their first son, Anthony, next in 1959 their second son, Joseph. Fred worked in ER Hickcocks in New Britain for eight years then went to the Hartford Insurance for 37 years. His trade was as a printer in both places. Fred was a good father: his sons were his life. He took them fishing, swimming, and for ski lessons and both boys became very good at that. He became their coach at baseball and football and didn't teach the other kids on the team any different than his own sons. He instilled in his boys to always do the best you can in life, be compassionate, love not hate, and respect your elders, and was very proud of both of them for everything they did in life.



The family would like to thank all his family and friends (sorry if we miss some), Ginny and Tony, Linda and Dennis with all the help with paperwork, love and compassion, and all they have done. Lisa and Mike for all the pictures they sent to Pa so he could look at Cole and Evan, his great-grandsons, every day and all their love and support. All the love, help, and support Heather has given Lori. She called all the time to see how he was doing and always made him laugh. Ron never came to Coventry without stopping to see how we were doing at home or at Crestfield. When he was back in Texas he would call or text to see how Fred was. Next are three angels, Maria, Lisa, and Jessie. The three most hard workers that gave Fred all they had to give and not only Fred but all their patients. Maria had the most time with Fred, cleaning him, washing his hair, shaving him, and getting him to laugh. Lisa and Jessie did so much helping also they could always make him smile even in pain. The three of them don't take their work as a job, it's giving all their patients support, care and love, the kind that they would want if they needed help and also all the hugs they gave me when I needed them. I thank all three of you for the care you gave him. I will never forget you and so many others in Crestfield and you all know who you are.



Fred was known to all for his smile, always remember him and never forget him and always remember try every day to do something for someone no matter how small or big. If you do this every day you will end each day happy.



All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Tolland Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



Frederick "Fred" Sansone, beloved husband of Geraldine Sansone, son of Laura and Anthony Sansone, went to heaven to be with God and his youngest son, Joseph, and grandson, Kevin, and nine sisters and one brother and many friends and family May 31, 2019, at the age of 84.Fred dated Jerry for two years and was married for 62 years-they were best friends - which Jerry felt blessed to be able to spend 64 years together. They married in 1955 and in 1957 had their first son, Anthony, next in 1959 their second son, Joseph. Fred worked in ER Hickcocks in New Britain for eight years then went to the Hartford Insurance for 37 years. His trade was as a printer in both places. Fred was a good father: his sons were his life. He took them fishing, swimming, and for ski lessons and both boys became very good at that. He became their coach at baseball and football and didn't teach the other kids on the team any different than his own sons. He instilled in his boys to always do the best you can in life, be compassionate, love not hate, and respect your elders, and was very proud of both of them for everything they did in life.The family would like to thank all his family and friends (sorry if we miss some), Ginny and Tony, Linda and Dennis with all the help with paperwork, love and compassion, and all they have done. Lisa and Mike for all the pictures they sent to Pa so he could look at Cole and Evan, his great-grandsons, every day and all their love and support. All the love, help, and support Heather has given Lori. She called all the time to see how he was doing and always made him laugh. Ron never came to Coventry without stopping to see how we were doing at home or at Crestfield. When he was back in Texas he would call or text to see how Fred was. Next are three angels, Maria, Lisa, and Jessie. The three most hard workers that gave Fred all they had to give and not only Fred but all their patients. Maria had the most time with Fred, cleaning him, washing his hair, shaving him, and getting him to laugh. Lisa and Jessie did so much helping also they could always make him smile even in pain. The three of them don't take their work as a job, it's giving all their patients support, care and love, the kind that they would want if they needed help and also all the hugs they gave me when I needed them. I thank all three of you for the care you gave him. I will never forget you and so many others in Crestfield and you all know who you are.Fred was known to all for his smile, always remember him and never forget him and always remember try every day to do something for someone no matter how small or big. If you do this every day you will end each day happy.All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Tolland Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close