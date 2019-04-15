Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Ann (Backofen) McEldowney. View Sign





She was born June 29, 1947, in Rockville, where she lived until this year.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Elliott McEldowney; her sister, Susan (Backofen) Dorne; and her sons Elliott McEldowney IV and Arthur McEldowney. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Weber) Backofen and Edwin F. Backofen.



A lifelong resident of Rockville and Vernon until this year, Gail was the owner of the sports collectable store Mac's Cards in Vernon for 24 years. She was a dedicated sports fan and loyally followed her beloved New York Yankees and the UConn and Sun women's basketball teams. Many remember her as a bus driver for the Vernon Public Schools for many years. She loved gardening and feeding the wild birds that visited the yard. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and had a special place in her heart for Maui, Hawaii, and Cooperstown, New York. Gail had a deep love of animals, especially her rescue Dalmatians: Pudge, Cooper, and Dover.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 23, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, for a celebration of her life. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a pet shelter of your choice.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



Gail Ann (Backofen) McEldowney, 71, of Vernon and New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in the hospital in Florida after a short illness.She was born June 29, 1947, in Rockville, where she lived until this year.She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Elliott McEldowney; her sister, Susan (Backofen) Dorne; and her sons Elliott McEldowney IV and Arthur McEldowney. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Weber) Backofen and Edwin F. Backofen.A lifelong resident of Rockville and Vernon until this year, Gail was the owner of the sports collectable store Mac's Cards in Vernon for 24 years. She was a dedicated sports fan and loyally followed her beloved New York Yankees and the UConn and Sun women's basketball teams. Many remember her as a bus driver for the Vernon Public Schools for many years. She loved gardening and feeding the wild birds that visited the yard. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and had a special place in her heart for Maui, Hawaii, and Cooperstown, New York. Gail had a deep love of animals, especially her rescue Dalmatians: Pudge, Cooper, and Dover.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 23, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, for a celebration of her life. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a pet shelter of your choice.For online condolences please visit Funeral Home Burke-Fortin Funeral Home

76 Prospect Street

Rockville , CT 06066-3226

(860) 875-5490 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close