Gail B. Orr, 66, of Suffield, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 23, 1953, in Hartford, daughter of the late Irving and Clara (Sheldon) Broughton, she lived most of her life in Suffield but also loved the mountains of Vermont. She was a member of Second Baptist Church.
She is survived by her dear friend and companion, Harry E. Horton of Suffield; her four children, James Orr of Rocky Hill, Amy Arnold and her husband, Jeff, of Chapin, South Carolina, Alyssa Gilleran and her husband, Joseph, of Irmo, South Carolina, and Amanda Kessler and her husband, Frank, of Somers; a sister, Susan Senter of Hendersonville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; and the father of her children, Jeffrey Orr of Suffield. She was predeceased by a brother, Daniel Broughton.
She was an avid cook and will be remembered for always making a house a home.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Second Baptist Church, 100 North Main St., Suffield. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Baptist Church. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019