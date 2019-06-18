Gail (McFall) Dimmock, 80, of Rockville, beloved wife of the late Edwin Dimmock passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
She was born Aug. 27, 1938 in Rockville, the daughter of the late Arthur and Faith (Miller) McFall.
She leaves her three children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Cynthia Dimmock of Rocky Hill, Gregory and Jacki Dimmock of Branford, Maine, and Dawn and Wes Carney of Tolland; and her five grandchildren, Jennifer and Jeremy Dimmock, Joshua Carney, and Michael and Miranda Dimmock. She also leaves many relatives.
Funeral services will be private per Gail's request.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 18 to June 22, 2019