Gail E. Barrett, a longtime resident of East Hartford, died on June 8, 2020, at Gladeview Health Care Center in Old Saybrook. She was 80.
Born Nov. 14, 1939, in Malden, Massachusetts, she was the youngest daughter of the late Lawrence Patrick Curran and Milby Alberta (Humphrey) Curran, who were originally from Island Pond, Vermont. Her older sister Jacqueline (Curran) McKeen died in 1999. Gail's beloved husband, John J. Barrett, died 13 years ago, also on June 8. While attending Malden Girls Catholic High School, she converted to Catholicism and began a path that integrated care into every aspect of her life. She took up a nursing career, graduating with her nursing degree from the Malden Hospital School of Nursing, now the Endicott College School of Nursing. Shortly after completing her nursing degree, she met and married John on Oct. 8, 1960, in West Boylston. As an adult, she returned to school, taking courses at Manchester Community College, leading to her associate's degree and later transferring to the University of Connecticut, where she received her bachelor's degree in General Studies. She graduated from college in 1985, the same year as her eldest son, Adam. While raising their four children in East Hartford, Gail began work at Manchester Memorial Hospital. She became a charge nurse and later an IV nurse and completed certification as an EMT. Gail soon found her calling in oncology, becoming a certified oncology nurse. She worked full-time in the homecare department at the hospital until her retirement 2006. Her service to patients and families went beyond the bounds. She was named Nurse of Year by the local American Cancer Society for her work. John and Gail were also swept up in the progressive movements of their day. As committed Catholics they welcomed the opening of the Catholic Church during Vatican II, and were involved in anti-war, women's rights, and civil rights movements. During the AIDS crisis, she and her nursing colleague, Connie Callaghan , started a support group for parents of children with HIV and she became a "buddy" to a young man dying of AIDS. During the fight for marriage equality, both she and John took up the cause, advocating for passage of legislation in Connecticut. Her activism never ceased. She passed onto her children and grandchildren a love of music, literature, and art, together with a passion for movies, her love for chocolate and potato chips, and her love of cats and dogs. She later became an avid gardener. She also learned to knit and when she retired, knitted prayer shawls with a church group. Gail had many close, lifelong friends. Her fellow nurses at Manchester Memorial Hospital supported one another in good and bad times. Her friend, Barbara Abbott, of Rochester, New York, and her forged a friendship during the two -eek vacations on Seymour Lake in Vermont, sustaining it over the years with letters, phone calls and visits. Marlis Gage, a neighbor in East Hartford, would visit for cups of tea and to work on basket weaving.
Gail is survived by her four children, Anastasia Barrett Edmonston and her husband, Mark, of Baltimore, Maryland; Adam John Barrett and his wife, Janette, of Guilford; Rachael Barrett and her husband, Patrick Hayes of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and a son, Julian Anthony Barrett, of Barnesville, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Hannah and Rachael Edmonston, and Meaghan and Matthew Barrett.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Gladview Health Care Center for their dedicated and compassionate care for Gail during her illness.
Relatives and friends are invited on Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m. for a period of visitation prior to the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford, followed by burial in Silver Lane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gail's memory to American Cancer Society
www.cancer.org
For condolences online, please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 17, 2020.