Gail Elizabeth (Stevenson) Dunlop, 82, of Manchester, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 24, 2019.
Born Feb. 7, 1937, in Bristol, daughter of the late John S. Stevenson and Emma (Windsor) Hayden. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1955 and worked for the federal government and provided respite service to many developmentally disabled in greater Manchester. She was a longstanding volunteer at the Salvation Army and lived a life of service to others.
Gail is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Sherrell and Laurie Dunlop of Manchester, and Mary Jane Dunlop Of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; her former sister-in-law, Doris McKinney; her nephew, Bill Tomlinson; her grandchildren, Joseph Sherrell and his wife, Katelynn, Sarah Roberts, Megan Barrows, Rachel Sherrell, Philip Sherrell, Danielle Thivierge, Amanda Rogel and her husband, Ryan, and Logan Higuera; as well as 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Janice (Stevenson) Perez.
The family will receive friends and relatives during a celebration of her life Friday, June 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Citadel, 661 Main St., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Manchester Citadel Salvation Army (Youth Music Programs) at the same address.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 8 to June 12, 2019