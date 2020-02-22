Gail M. Bartlett, 81, of Manchester, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.
She was born in Albany, New York. She is predeceased by her parents, Lionel and Lucy (Russell) Letendre. Gail loved her grandchildren dearly. She was an active member of the American Legion and the American Folk Musicians Association for 30 years. She also loved to dance, especially square dancing, and loved to ride motorcycles and go camping.
Gail is survived by her companion, Gene Walbert; her son, Bob LaChance and his wife, Kathy, of South Windsor; her daughter, Dawn McDermott and her husband, Dave, of Coventry; her stepson, Phillip Bartlett; her stepdaughters, Debbie Douville and husband, Steve, of South Carolina, and Donna Winfield and husband, Rick, of Virginia; her grandchildren, Cameron, Amanda LaChance-Yavis and her husband, Cameron, Darcy, Erin, Ashley, Morgan, Jimmy and Christina; and her step-grandchildren Marc, Eric, Shannon, Jonathan, Michael, Gary, Brittany, Colton, and Tyler.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the 11th House Animal Rescue
