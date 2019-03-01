Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gail (Repole) Myott, 78, of Enfield, beloved wife of Raymond F. Myott, entered into eternal rest peacefully Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.



Gail was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Hartford, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Nock) Repole. She was a graduate of Hall High School, West Hartford, and resided in West Hartford before moving to Enfield over 50 years ago. Gail co-owned and operated Myott's Package Store with her husband Ray for 40 years. Her greatest joys in life were her great-granddaughter, Harley (the light of her life), and spending time at her Ft. Myers, Florida, home. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Enfield, and Al-Anon. Gail was very active in community, including NCCCC and was also a diehard New York Yankees fan.



In addition to her husband, Ray, of 51 years, she is also survived by her loving daughter, Denise Oswell and fiancé, Benjamin Stahouski, of East Windsor; her beloved granddaughters, Mindy Oswell and Shawn Pistritto, and Kacey Boucher and husband, Andrew; an ex-son-in-law, G. Lee Oswell; grandson, Justin Oswell and wife, Renee; and great-grandchildren, Harley, Dakota, and Kane Pistritto, and Damon and Drea Oswell; as well as her brother, Joseph Repole Jr. and wife, Fran, of Massachusetts; and sister, Nancy Cummings and husband, Patrick, of North Carolina; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gordon and Kay Myott.



Her family will receive relatives and friends Monday, March 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish), 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gail's memory may be made to the .



To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







Gail (Repole) Myott, 78, of Enfield, beloved wife of Raymond F. Myott, entered into eternal rest peacefully Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.Gail was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Hartford, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Nock) Repole. She was a graduate of Hall High School, West Hartford, and resided in West Hartford before moving to Enfield over 50 years ago. Gail co-owned and operated Myott's Package Store with her husband Ray for 40 years. Her greatest joys in life were her great-granddaughter, Harley (the light of her life), and spending time at her Ft. Myers, Florida, home. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Enfield, and Al-Anon. Gail was very active in community, including NCCCC and was also a diehard New York Yankees fan.In addition to her husband, Ray, of 51 years, she is also survived by her loving daughter, Denise Oswell and fiancé, Benjamin Stahouski, of East Windsor; her beloved granddaughters, Mindy Oswell and Shawn Pistritto, and Kacey Boucher and husband, Andrew; an ex-son-in-law, G. Lee Oswell; grandson, Justin Oswell and wife, Renee; and great-grandchildren, Harley, Dakota, and Kane Pistritto, and Damon and Drea Oswell; as well as her brother, Joseph Repole Jr. and wife, Fran, of Massachusetts; and sister, Nancy Cummings and husband, Patrick, of North Carolina; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gordon and Kay Myott.Her family will receive relatives and friends Monday, March 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, Enfield.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish), 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gail's memory may be made to the .To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more info visit Funeral Home Browne Funeral Chapels

43 Shaker Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 745-3115 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations