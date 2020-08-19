1/1
Gail R. Vance
1947 - 2020
Gail R. Vance, 73, of Enfield, passed away at her home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Daughter of the late John and Irene (Walsh) Robinson, she was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on July 4, 1947. Gail was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a Class of 1965 graduate of Enfield High School. She was employed as a data processor at Hamilton Standard for many years. In her free time, she loved to shop, and especially enjoyed traveling. She took many cruises with friends and family. She enjoyed the companionship of her beloved animals throughout her life, and cherished time spent with her family.

Gail is survived by her son, Wayne Vance, and his fiancée, Diana Fouquette, of Enfield; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Neff; her sister, Kathy Robinson and her husband, Stephen, of Pennsylvania; and her dear aunt, Elsie Fusick, of Enfield. She is also survived by her nephew and nieces of whom she was very proud, Laura Shaver, Ashley Kelly, and Michael Robinson; and her great nieces, Rylynn Shaver, Chloe Shaver, and Samantha Kelly.

Her family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Enfield Street Cemetery.

Donations in Gail's memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
