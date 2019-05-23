Gary S. Vacca (1953 - 2019)
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Gary S. Vacca, 65, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hartford Hospital with loved ones at his side.

Gary was born June 7, 1953, in Washington, D.C., a son of Joyce (Knowlton) Vacca and the late Albert F. Vacca. He was a graduate of Cheshire High School and received a degree in history from Post University College. Gary was employed with Fed-Ex for 15 years and retired from the Hartford Courant in 2019. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Texas Rangers.

Gary is survived by his two children, Teresa M. Vacca of Holyoke, Massachusetts, and Stephen Vacca of Enfield; a brother, Glenn Vacca of North Carolina; and a sister, Lori Joyner and husband, Al, of North Carolina; along with several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of remembrance will be held at Browne Memorial Chapels Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a prayer service.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 23 to May 27, 2019
