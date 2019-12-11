Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in St.-Prosper de Dorchester, Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Philippe and Simone (Roy) Doyon, he grew up and lived in Canada before coming to the United States in 1968. Gaston lived in Hartford before moving to East Hartford 29 years ago. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gaston enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, and working on antique cars. He owned and operated G. D. Drywall in East Hartford for over 35 years.



He leaves the love of his life for 41 years, Line (Grondin) Doyon of East Hartford; his two children, Jason Doyon and his wife, Chelsea, of Vernon and Jennifer Doyon of East Hartford; three grandchildren who always called him pépère, Molly, Pierre, and Emily Doyon; seven sisters, Therese Morin (late Henri Morin), Louisette Morin and her husband, Yves, Claire Giguere and her husband, Claude, Lise Gilbert and her husband, Claude, Monique Doyon, Pauline Lessard (late Ghislain Lessard), and Carmen Lacasse and her husband, Roger, all of Canada; two brothers, Jacques Doyon and his wife, Charline Poulin and Yves Doyon of Canada; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was predeceased by three sisters, Bertha Poulin (late Gaétan Poulin), Yvette Doyon, and Brigitte Doyon, and three brothers, Charles Doyon (Monique Carrier), Guy Doyon (Erma), and Auguste Doyon (late Lucille Doyon).



His family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to a .



