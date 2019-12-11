Gediminas "Gedi" Gulbinas, 78, of Manchester, passed away in his home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Gedi was born in Lithuania and came to Connecticut at the age of 8 after spending four years in Germany. He was a talented engineer, an avid skier, gymnast, and car enthusiast. Gedi spent a lot of time in Switzerland and Austria and earned several amateur ski racing medals. He was also a member of the U.S. Army.
Gedi was a beloved son, brother, and uncle to a large family, including his two deceased siblings, Nijole Bushnell and Vytaus Gulbinas, and is survived by his sisters, Donna Gulbinas and Christine Giacalone; and several nieces and nephews, Michael and Linda Bushnell, Kendra and Keisha Slaughter, Dawn and Jason Gulbinas, and Gigi and Louis Giacalone. He also had several great-nieces and nephews that he loved.
He will be greatly missed by all! We love you Gedi!
