Gediminas "Gedi" Gulbinas

Obituary
Gediminas "Gedi" Gulbinas, 78, of Manchester, passed away in his home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Gedi was born in Lithuania and came to Connecticut at the age of 8 after spending four years in Germany. He was a talented engineer, an avid skier, gymnast, and car enthusiast. Gedi spent a lot of time in Switzerland and Austria and earned several amateur ski racing medals. He was also a member of the U.S. Army.

Gedi was a beloved son, brother, and uncle to a large family, including his two deceased siblings, Nijole Bushnell and Vytaus Gulbinas, and is survived by his sisters, Donna Gulbinas and Christine Giacalone; and several nieces and nephews, Michael and Linda Bushnell, Kendra and Keisha Slaughter, Dawn and Jason Gulbinas, and Gigi and Louis Giacalone. He also had several great-nieces and nephews that he loved.

He will be greatly missed by all! We love you Gedi!

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
