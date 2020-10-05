1/1
Genevieve Ann Ward
Genevieve Ann Ward, "Gen," longtime resident of Enfield and Suffield, passed away at the age of 93 in Loma Linda, California. Since 2015, Gen resided in Highland, California, with her friends of 38 years, Gail and James Shelton.

Born on April 12, 1927, in Enfield, Gen is predeceased by her parents, Sarah (Paradise) Ward and Michael Francis Ward; brother John Francis Ward; many Ward Aunts; her Uncle Francis Paradise; first cousins Dorothy (Paradise) Maynard, Francis Paradise and his wife, Lorraine. Her cousins, Patricia Coglianese, Mary Fredenhagen, Helene, Francis, William and Theresa Paradise, and their children, survive Gen. While geographically distanced, Gen treasured her family relationships and was a loving Godmother to Theresa Paradise.

Gen was a graduate of Enfield High School and attended Bay Path College. She began her career with Bigelow Carpet Mills and retired as executive secretary in the Operations Division of First National Supermarkets. Gen was well liked and admired for her professionalism and friendly demeanor. Her lively spirit and laugh were infectious. Gen was a caring daughter, devout Catholic, and loyal friend. She traveled extensively throughout Europe and enjoyed reading, classical music and film, and serving as Secretary on the Suffield Garden Club Board. One of Gen's greatest joys in retirement was spending time with Kelsey, daughter of Gail and James Shelton.

A Mass will be held in April 2021, at St. Patrick in Enfield. For more info, contact

gail.shelton@coldwellbanker.com

Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message go to

www.brownememorialchapels.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2020.
