Genowefa "Jennie" Brown, 103, wife of the late (Harvey) John Brown, passed away on April 14, 2020.



Born in Rockville to Wadislaw and Josephine (Zalewsky) Graczyk, she was a lifelong resident of Vernon. She was first employed at Hockanum Mill in Rockville and later at Pioneer Parachute in Manchester for several years until retirement. Jennie led a very active life. She loved bingo, card games, travel, and dancing (especially polkas). Jennie was also an accomplished seamstress and master of numerous handcrafts. Many lucky people were recipients of her beautiful handiwork.



Jennie leaves her son, Francis D. Brown of Redfield, New York; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She also leaves one brother, Walter Graczyk; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Jennie was predeceased by her son, John W. Brown; and her siblings, William, Teddy, Joseph, Francis, Henry, Katherine, Helen, Jane, and Lucy.



A graveside service will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville at a later date.







Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020

