George A.F. Lundberg Jr., MD



On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, Dr. Lundberg went on his final house call to Heaven where he will be reunited with his wife, Lois, of 72 years.



George was the son of Dr. and Mrs. George and Esther (Anderholm) Lundberg. He was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Robert Blake. George left behind his four children, George, Charles and his wife, Pam, Julie and her husband, Ed, and Kate and her husband, Mac; as well as 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition he leaves a niece, Tina Anthony; a nephew, Kip Blake; and was predeceased by his niece, Karen Greszko.



Born in 1923, George was a member of the "Greatest Generation." He answered his country's call to arms and was shipped to The European Theater of World War II to fight under Gen. George S. Patton's 3rd Army 94th Infantry Division 3rd Platoon. He spent over 200 days in active combat culminating in the Ardennes, Southern Siegfried Line at the Battle of the Bulge where he carried and fired the company flame thrower. Because of his bravery under fire he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. After the war ended George was chosen by General Patton as a member of his personal detail, accompanying the General on many of his post-war public relations duties. George returned home to Manchester and married Lois.



After earning his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, he joined his father's medical practice. During the next 50 years Dr. Lundberg happily treated and cared for the people of Manchester by being available to his patients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Medicine was his life and it showed. In his spare time he volunteered his services to Manchester Little League and Midget Football as an attending physician, fixing all the bumps and bruises endured. Planning and detailing exciting family travels as well as some rounds of golf perfected his off time. Pride for Manchester Memorial Hospital encouraged George to publish a book entitled "Manchester Memorial Hospital, The First 75 Years." As George winded down he was able to enjoy time with his grandchildren during summers at Giants Neck Beach. "Pipe," "Pop," "Grandpa" would be seen taking the kids to pick berries, read books, and watch the "Red Slops" (affectionately dubbed depending on the season they were having).



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, 661 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040, would be greatly appreciated as this organization was immensely helpful to the soldiers of World War II.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening, Sept. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., in Manchester.



A private burial with military honors for the family will take place in East Cemetery.



