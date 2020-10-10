George Contois, 76, lifelong resident of Enfield, entered into Eternal Peace on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son to the late Hector and Agnes (Ornifer) Contois.George was employed with Pratt & Whitney for several years as a machinist. He then went on to become a representative for IAM Local 1746 and later with AFSCME Council 4. He also served on the Board of Directors for the American Eagle Federal Credit Union. George was a Master Marksman who won many trophies over the years. In his younger years he became a pilot and enjoyed flying private planes. He was a lifelong Giants fan. He loved to cook and invent his own recipes. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a very warm, and loving man who will be missed by many.George is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Egerton) Contois of Enfield; his children, Elizabeth Contois of Enfield, Michelle Hess of East Windsor and her children Robert Robinson, Nicholas Robinson and his wife, Jessica, and his great grandson, Mack Robinson, and Rebbecca Hess; Sherry Contois of East Windsor, and her child, Brice Bennett, Michael Contois and his wife, Deborah, of Ellington, and their children, Michael, Thomas, and Nickole Contois, and Adam Dunn of Enfield and his sons, Lawson and Owen Dunn; a brother, Donald Contois, and his wife, Rose; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Saroce. George was predeceased by his brother, Robert Contois and sister, Muriel Saroce.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 3-5 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit