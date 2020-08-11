George Edward LaChapelle, 86, of Columbia, died on July 31, 2020.He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette; and mother and father, Edward and Esther LaChapelle. George is survived by his children, Donald LaChapelle and Joan Rigney; and four grandchildren, Randy Rigney, Billy Rigney, Cathy Deter, and Brian LaChapelle; and many great-grandchildren.George was a proud Lifetime Member of the Andover Sportsman's Club. He was a fierce competitor, expert marksman, and true gentleman in all fields and was the recipient of countless awards. George always loved telling animated stories and enjoyed all things outdoors. George was also proud to have worked third shift at Pratt & Whitney for his entire career.Services will be held at the family's convenience.To sign an online memorial guestbook visit