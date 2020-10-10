George F. Bouthillier Jr., 90, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Mass., son of the late George and Doris (Stack) Bouthillier.George retired from the Mansfield State Training School. He was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and enjoyed fishing. Affectionately known as "Poppie" by his family, George is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Marjorie (Perkins) Bouthillier; six children, Marie Scott and her husband Stephen, Therese McPherson, George F. Bouthillier III, David Bouthillier, Daniel Bouthiller, and Matthew Bouthillier and his wife Sue Ellen; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jeanne Bouthillier; brother-in-law Roger Gagne; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers, John, James, and Roger Bouthillier, and sister, Judith Gagne.Funeral services with burial in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to St. Edward Church, 27 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit