George H. Charlton, 97, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Frances (Sluzkanis) Charlton, died peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
George was born on April 17, 1922, in Schenectady, New York, son of the late Wilson Lee and Adela (Leroux) Charlton. He grew up in Gardner, Massachusetts, and was a graduate of Gardner High School. He went on to serve our country during WWII in the Pacific Theater on Okinawa with the U.S. Army. George was married to the love of his life, Frances Sluzkanis, on Jan. 22, 1949, and together they made their home in South Windsor, where they have lived since. George owned and operated Tempeco in Hartford, for many years and later went to work for Popular Supermarkets. He retired in 1988 from Popular Supermarkets as the Vice President of Maintenance and Construction. George was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. He was a remarkably well-read man and enjoyed pursuing a variety of interests. He practiced Silva Mind Control, was a very talented artist, and had a keen interest in perpetual motion and science and technology inventions. He could hold a discussion on just about any topic and appreciated all aspects of life. A kind, caring, and generous man, he will be dearly missed.
Along with his wife of more than 71 years, Fran, to whom he was totally devoted he leaves his son, David Scribner and his wife, Susan (Solomon), of St. Louis, Missouri. He was predeceased by his sister and three brothers.
Funeral services and burial at St. Catherine Cemetery in Broad Brook are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020