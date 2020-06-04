George H. Randall Jr.
George H. Randall Jr., 87, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

George was born in Ludlow, Massachusetts, on Feb. 14, 1933, the son of the late George and Wilhelmina (Black) Randall. He was a proud graduate of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1953, sailed in the merchant navy for a period, and then served the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. Upon leaving the naval service, he was employed at the Hamilton Standard Division of United Technologies for 35-plus years. It was here he met and fell in love with June G. Durant, his future wife and life partner. During retirement, he pursued his hobbies of woodworking, auto restoration, reading, and yard work. He was a skilled craftsman who built models, furniture, and clocks. He loved the sea, ships, boats, and anything mechanical.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Jean Randall. George is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years of marriage, June G. (Durant) Randall of Stafford Springs; two devoted children, Michael G. Randall and his wife, Mikki, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, and Susan R. Chase and her husband, Darren, of Maple Valley, Washington; and three cherished grandchildren, Courtney Petrucci and her husband, Russ, Zachary Chase and his wife, Samantha, and Ryan Chase and his fiancé, Olivia Love; and he leaves two great-grandchildren, Greyson Chase and Sofie Rose Petrucci.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at noon on Monday, June 8, at the Hillcrest Park Cemetery, 895 Parker St., Springfield

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Byron Keenan Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen St., Springfield, MA, 01118.

For additional information please visit

www.byronkeenan.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Park Cemetery
