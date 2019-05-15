George J. Bokis, 90, of Vernon, beloved husband of Charlotte (Trojan) Bokis, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born Aug. 7, 1928, in Vernon, son of the late George and Nellie (Murphy) Bokis. He was a loving husband, wonderful father/grandfather, and a true gentleman. He was humble and kind. He married Charlotte June 10, 1950, and they were happily married for 69 years. George was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. He retired from U.S. Envelope Co. after 42 years of service. George enjoyed golfing, bowling, and dancing.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte; his daughters, Donna Waleryszak and her husband, David, Darlene Zagura and her husband, Robert; and his grandson, Matthew Zagura and his fiancée, Ashleigh Clapp. He was predeceased by his brother, William Bokis; and his sister-in-law, Pauline.
The family would like to thank the staff at Norah's Place for their support.
Relatives and friends may join the family Thursday, May 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Bernard Church, Rockville, with burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Vernon.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 15 to May 19, 2019