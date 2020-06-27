George J. Farrell, 92, of Tolland, and formerly of Vernon, loving husband of over 61 years to Jeannine "Jenny" (Gagne) Farrell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.Born in Presque Isle, Maine, the son of the late Roy and Alma (Deveau) Farrell, he grew up in Waterville, Maine and moved to Vernon in 1955. George lived in Vernon for over 30 years, and, after retirement, they moved to the Palm Coast in Florida where they lived for 27 years, returning to Connecticut last year.He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. George and Jenny owned and operated the former Capitol Coffee Shop in Hartford for over 25 years before their retirement in 1990. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, great grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. George and Jenny loved to travel and spent time in Hawaii and Alaska.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, George Farrell Jr. and his wife, Norine, of Tolland; Joseph Farrell and his wife, Heather, of Stamford; Daniel Bureau and his wife, Jan, of Tolland; and Raymond Bureau of Vermont; seven grandchildren, Vincent, Lexy, Zach, and Sophie Farrell, Jennifer Jones, and Nick and Lindsey Austin; two great grandchildren, TJ and Abigail Jones; his son-in-law, Jerry Austin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four sisters, Sadie Belleveau of Texas; Anita Mathieu and Louise Hikel, both of Massachusetts; and Julia Gerow of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra Austin (2019); two sisters, Kate Pellerin and Angie Dumais; and two brothers, John and Dan Farrell.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Interment will follow with military honors in the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit