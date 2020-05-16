George James Taylor
George James Taylor, 74, of Vernon died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 30, 1946, at Rockville General Hospital to the late James and Stella (Kulo) Taylor. George grew up in Rockville, and remained a resident after his graduation from Rockville High School. He worked as a machinist for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. George was an active member of the Town of Vernon Fire Department. He joined on March 5, 1967, and became Captain of Truck- 541 in January of 1985, he retired after 37 years of service to his beloved community. George enjoyed space documentaries and marching in parades.

He is survived by his daughter, Lindsay (Taylor) Miner. and her husband, Christopher, of North Waterboro Maine; his brother, Donald Maguda .and his wife, Gabrielle, of Vernon; his sister-in-law, Barbara Shepard, and her husband, Barry, of Tavares, Florida; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Salcedo and Alexess Miner. He is predeceased by his wife, Pamela; and his sister, Ruth. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews; many friends and brothers in the fire department.

A funeral/memorial will be held at a later date, due to COVID.

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from May 16 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
