George L. Bardons Jr., also known as "Big George," passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, May 23, 2019.
He was born Sept. 16, 1932, to the late George and Louisa (Nass) Bardons Sr. George proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed working on engines in his garage and took great pride in his yard. George was a long time member of the Somers Sportsman Club and was a member for 38 years at the 110 Ionic Lodge in North Windham where he held the position of Tyler.
George is survived by his son, George L. Bardons III of Reno, Nevada; his daughter, Alison Harland and her husband, James, of Somers; his former daughter-in-law, Kathy Bardons; his brother, Charles Bardons; his sisters, Winifred Sawrun and Louise Stoetzner; and his very special companion, Barbara Sylvester; his grandchildren, Allyssa, Elizabeth, and James Harland and Brenae Bardons, Michael and Marlene Torri; and two great-grandchildren, Melissa and Mathew Torri. Besides his parents, George was predeceased by his wife, Carole Anne Bardons.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Joel Silver for the compassionate care given to their father.
Relatives and friends may join the family Thursday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to noon. A funeral home service will take place at noon. Burial with full military honors will follow at Cider Mill Cemetery, Tolland.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in George's name to the Tolland Fire Department.
For online condolences please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2019