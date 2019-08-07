George M. Gerulaitis, 74, of Manchester, loving husband for 36 years of Marcia (Hayden) Gerulaitis passed away peacefully after a brief illness Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
He was born March 3, 1945, in Hartford, son of the late Wallace and Helen (Sellock) Gerulaitis. George was raised in Hartford, attended local schools, and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1963. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for four years, including a one-year tour in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged as a Sergeant, George followed his love of automotive mechanics and pursued an over 30-year career as an automatic transmission expert at Williams Ford in West Hartford. In his spare time, George enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He was quite talented and could repair just about anything mechanical including radios and televisions.
In addition to his wife Marcia, he is survived by his two stepdaughters, Lori Whittemore of South Windsor and Deborah Whittemore of Manchester; his beloved sister, Joyce Gann of West Haven; his two step-grandsons, Sean Nevins Jr. and Daniel Nevins (Amber); and two step-great-grandchildren, Julia and Madison.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main. St., Manchester, Friday, Aug.9, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019