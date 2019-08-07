Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George M. Gerulaitis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George M. Gerulaitis, 74, of Manchester, loving husband for 36 years of Marcia (Hayden) Gerulaitis passed away peacefully after a brief illness Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.



He was born March 3, 1945, in Hartford, son of the late Wallace and Helen (Sellock) Gerulaitis. George was raised in Hartford, attended local schools, and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1963. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for four years, including a one-year tour in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged as a Sergeant, George followed his love of automotive mechanics and pursued an over 30-year career as an automatic transmission expert at Williams Ford in West Hartford. In his spare time, George enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He was quite talented and could repair just about anything mechanical including radios and televisions.



In addition to his wife Marcia, he is survived by his two stepdaughters, Lori Whittemore of South Windsor and Deborah Whittemore of Manchester; his beloved sister, Joyce Gann of West Haven; his two step-grandsons, Sean Nevins Jr. and Daniel Nevins (Amber); and two step-great-grandchildren, Julia and Madison.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main. St., Manchester, Friday, Aug.9, from 4 to 6 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Connecticut Humane Society.



To leave an online condolence please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







George M. Gerulaitis, 74, of Manchester, loving husband for 36 years of Marcia (Hayden) Gerulaitis passed away peacefully after a brief illness Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.He was born March 3, 1945, in Hartford, son of the late Wallace and Helen (Sellock) Gerulaitis. George was raised in Hartford, attended local schools, and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1963. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for four years, including a one-year tour in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged as a Sergeant, George followed his love of automotive mechanics and pursued an over 30-year career as an automatic transmission expert at Williams Ford in West Hartford. In his spare time, George enjoyed tinkering and fixing things. He was quite talented and could repair just about anything mechanical including radios and televisions.In addition to his wife Marcia, he is survived by his two stepdaughters, Lori Whittemore of South Windsor and Deborah Whittemore of Manchester; his beloved sister, Joyce Gann of West Haven; his two step-grandsons, Sean Nevins Jr. and Daniel Nevins (Amber); and two step-great-grandchildren, Julia and Madison.Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main. St., Manchester, Friday, Aug.9, from 4 to 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Connecticut Humane Society.To leave an online condolence please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.