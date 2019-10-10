Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dad was a very frugal man, but now we're going to spend his money on this obituary. George O. Briere, 91, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of the late Georgette (Parent) Briere, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.



Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Oct. 15, 1927, he was the son of the late Herve and Alida (Doucette) Briere and grew up in Fall River, graduating from Prevost High School in 1945 as the class president. Dad lived an abundant life. He was very smart, funny, and silly. He would entertain his grandkids by reciting the alphabet backwards, taking "off his finger", and pulling quarters out of their ears. He always had a joke to tell at the dinner table, and the funniest part was that Mom never got the joke. He was good at calming a crying baby, and could stand up a baby and balance it in his hand over a bed, frightening many an onlooker. Dad enjoyed yard work, and had a yearly ritual for raking his leaves. He would mow his lawn every five days, and then cool off in his pool with the grandkids clambering all over him. He always bought "American Made", and only bought used cars, which spent many a day at Phil's Auto repair. He disliked shopping, especially for clothes, but didn't mind picking up lawn and pool supplies. He loved to read anything, anytime, anywhere. And was doing so when one of us wiped out careening down Angel Street on a bike, and another was caught in a riptide at Laguna Beach. Not the best babysitter! He always had a song in his heart, and would break out into one whenever the mood struck. He wasn't crazy about pets, his mom raised chickens, and his dad was a taxidermist, but he always seemed to have one. Our dad was very athletic He taught us to play ball of any kind, swim, and skate. He would hit fly balls to our friends at Reed Park, often going over the fence. He ran daily most of his life. On summer nights, the kids in the neighborhood would run with him around the block. He would tell us he was the fastest runner in Fall River, where he grew up. When he was 76 years old, he ran the length of a football field to tackle a thief that stole our mom's purse. It made national news and was mentioned on David Letterman. Yep, Dad was one of the "good guys". Never heard him say a bad word about anyone. He was a 4-plus gallon blood donor and volunteered weekly at Bickford Convalescent Home for years, talking, dancing, and praying with the patients there. Active in the church and community, he was a lector, Eucharistic minister, member of the choir. He was active in Cub Scouts, Junior Achievement, and was Hartford's Distinguished Salesman of 1966. He loved square dancing with Mom, and was involved with the Holy Family Retreat Center. He was president of Prevost High Alumni 1957-58, and on the Board of Directors 2005-2011. He was president of the Rotary Club 1983-84, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and American Legion Gensi-Viola Post 36. Dad played baseball, tennis, and basketball. Being an avid Red Sox fan, he was glad to have seen them end their winless streak. At Prevost he was called a "flashy outfielder" and led the team at batting and runs. Not knowing Latin at that time prevented him from joining the priesthood. George joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and served during World War II aboard the USS Topeka (CL 67 cruiser) in the Pacific Theatre. He told us the Japanese surrendered because George Briere was on his way with the U.S. Navy! He was in the honor guard for Gen. Douglas MacArthur on July 4, 1946, when the Philippine Islands celebrated their independence. He was honorably discharged in 1954. The Navy showed him the world, and decided his career would be with the airlines. During the early days he obtained a commercial pilot license and control tower license. His first job was a station manager in New Bedford for local airlines, then reservation manager for a Fall River travel agency. In 1958 he joined United Airlines, and enjoyed a 33-year-long career with them, retiring in 1991. His career with the airlines took the family to Warwick, Rhode Island, then Windsor Locks in 1963. Dad traveled through CT and VT convincing folks to "fly the friendly skies." He and Mom were married for 54 years. Sometime after her passing, he met Rita, and we welcomed her into our family, and thank you for being his friend and companion for over 10 years. He became almost blind in his later years, but continued his favorite pastime of reading, with a magnifying glass, and always a pen in his chest pocket! In an article he was quoted as saying, "Visitor, traveler, pilgrim...whatever word we use...each one of us is passing through. How we go through life depends a lot on what each of us decides is essential in the things we own, the attachments we form, the ideas that shape our lives."



We would like to thank the staff at Stonebrook Village Memory Care unit, VITAS hospice, especially Kathy and Lexi, and all who cared for him during his last days.



George was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Georgette; and his siblings, Conrad Briere and Juliette Robillard. He leaves four loving children, Ron Briere and his wife, Nancy, of Windsor Locks, Susan Stebbins and her husband, Ernie, of South Carolina, Janet Deltenre and her husband, Alain, of East Granby, and John Briere and his wife, Jen, of Weston, Massachusetts; nine cherished grandchildren, Marc, Matthew, Renee, Michael, Billy, Morgan, CJ, Carlie, and Renee; seven great-grandchildren; two siblings, Jeanette Rego of Westport, Massachusetts and Paul Briere of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.



His family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



His funeral will take place on Monday, Oct. 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks CT 06096.



