George R. Ireland
George R. Ireland, 88, died May 2, 2020, at Embrace Hospice House, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born in Springfield, a son of the late George Liddle and Mary Roberts Ireland. Mr. Ireland served his country proudly for 20 years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked for The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, for 22 years. Upon retirement from Travelers, Mr. Ireland drove a school bus for several years. He spent the past year in sunny South Carolina, riding his scooter to the local market and living the way he wanted….independently.

Survivors include his children, George R. Ireland, II, Diana Loller, Yvonne Lovely, and Julie Einsiedel; brother, John Ireland; and 10 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Sheila Ireland.

Graveside services will be held at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 9 to May 13, 2020.
