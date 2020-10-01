George W. Horn Sr., 86, of Tolland, beloved husband of Shirley E. Horn, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, with his family by his side.Born Nov. 2, 1933, to the late Otto A. Horn Sr., and Mary Luce Horn. George attended Tolland schools, graduating from Rockville High School, Class of 1952. After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy serving with his brother Otto, aboard the U.S.S. Soley DD707 from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War. He then worked as a prison guard for the CT Department of Corrections for 28 years before his retirement in 1983. George had an infinite love for dogs and hummingbirds.Besides Shirley, his wife of 41 years, he is survived by his children, George Horn and wife, Erin, Lynn Bobskill and husband, Kevin, Helen Girouard and husband, Roland; grandson Keith Bobskill; stepchildren Brenda Norman, Walter Kelly and wife, Allison; and his brother, Walter Horn and wife, Nancy. George also leaves many stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by stepson Raymond D. Kelly; brother Otto Horn Jr.; nephew Otto Horn 3rd; and most recently his cherished companion, Arizona.A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at South Cemetery, Cider Mill Road, Tolland. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.Memorial donations may be made to Tolland Dog Pound.For online condolences please visit