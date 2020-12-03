George W. Horn, Jr., 60, of Enfield, passed away at home, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Born May 24, 1960, he was the son of the late George W Horn, Sr. of Tolland and the late Judith Moriarty-Twible of Manchester. We mourn his passing, but celebrate his life and the time we were blessed to have with him. George served as a medic in the U.S. Army enlisting at age 17. He worked at Ayotte Brothers Construction in Windsor Locks for many years and in paving most of his life. He found his true calling though, in his second career, working at St. Joseph Residence in Enfield. There he had a whole new captive audience to share his humor with and brighten their days. Anyone who knew George was well schooled in George-ism's 101. The self proclaimed singer, songwriter, actor, producer was well known for his own brand of good-natured twisted humor. He had such a quick wit. George had a heart of gold and would never forget a birthday or special occasion, once driving to Tolland to wish Otto a Happy Father's Day months before his son was even born. He was always singing something; so very happy in the morning, and always there to greet you every time you'd return home. He was an avid Red Sox and Cleveland Browns fan (go Browns!) and enjoyed going to the Yard Goats games, casinos and his annual trip to the cider mill. He had a special love for animals and fondness for German shepherds, fostering two pups for the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation. Besides his many pets, his great joys in life were going to parades, where he'd urge the drivers to sound their horns and sirens, fireworks, cannons (the bigger the better), fried whole belly clams, traveling and yes, even going in all the small shops and just wandering around. He never lost that child like love of life. His favorite holidays were Veterans Day and Halloween, although it didn't need to be Halloween for him to play the part. Over the years, he has dressed as Elvira, the hump day camel, a ventriloquist with his dummy Lester at his side, and a nun much to the delight of the residents and staff at St. Joseph's.
He leaves behind his loving wife, companion and care giver, Erin (Ryan) Horn and her son Tyler McCarthy of Nashville Tennessee, both of whom he loved dearly; his mother, Shirley Horn of Tolland; and his mother and father-in-law, John and Helen Ryan of Enfield. George is part of a large extended family. He leaves behind several siblings, in-laws and their families, Lynn and Kevin Bobskill of Tolland, Keith Bobskill of Stafford, Helen and Roland Girouard of Hartford, Walter and Allison Kelly, Brenda and Elizabeth Norman all of Marlboro, Kelly and David Fox, Erin Twible, Raymond Twible, all of Manchester, Debby Fregin of Vermont, Geralyn Gonzalez of Granby, Steve and Diane Ryan, and Maureen and Dan Arbogast, both of Enfield. He also leaves behind many cousins, co-workers, and friends. George will be welcomed with open arms by the many family members and friends who have passed before him.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the CT State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. Due to the pandemic, if you are not able to attend, the service will be web streamed. Please follow this linkhttps://client.tribucast.com/tcid/92899114
Memorial donations can be made in George's name to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or to the American Cancer Society
. We must find a way to eradicate cancer. It is such a cruel and unrelenting disease.
So hard to believe, George. We love you and will miss you always.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com