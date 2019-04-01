Obituary Guest Book View Sign

George W. St. Georges Jr., of Broad Brook, was called by God March 29, 2019.



Service to others was at the very core of George's life. He recently received his 50-year service award from the Boy Scouts of America, having served as Cubmaster, District Chairperson, and having maintained an advisory role throughout the years. As a member of Rotary International for over 30 years, he was named a Paul Harris Fellow, the highest honor the organization bestows. His faith fueled this service to others. He contributed his time to St. Catherine Church as a Eucharistic minister and a member of the folk group. George served 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring at the rank of Major. It seems appropriate that God called him home on National Vietnam Veterans' Day, as that was his first active-duty tour. In his spare time, he was known to be an avid reader, played bridge at expert level, and, most of all, cherished any moment spent with his family.



George is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Karen. He is also survived by three children, George III (Theodora), Matthew (Alisa), and Stephen (Christine); 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; his brother, Paul (June); and sister-in-law, Jackie St. Georges; and several nieces and nephews and countless others touched by his kindness. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald.



Relatives and friends may join the family 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. There will also be an additional calling hour prior to the Mass in the church.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George's memory to St. Marianne Cope Parish in East Windsor, s, or your local library.



