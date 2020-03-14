Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William Flavell. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Funeral service 11:00 AM South United Methodist Church 1226 Main St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George William Flavell, 89, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at his home on the Lords day, Sunday, March 8, 2020, with his two daughters, grandson, and son-in-law by his side.



George was born in Manchester on April 8, 1930, to his parents, the late William John Flavell and Helen Dorothy (Johnson) Flavell. George went to Nathan Hale Elementary School where he founded many great relationships that would last him a lifetime. He also graduated from Manchester High School in 1948. George then began working at Cheney Mills and became their best weaver. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1953 where he was stationed in Giebelstadt, Germany and began to develop a love for the German people, culture - and beer.



George was an exceptional son, father, grandfather, and friend. He valued family above all else. He took amazing care of his parents during their later years while also raising his two daughters as a single parent. He later took great enjoyment in helping to raise his grandson Jimmy who he had an unbreakable bond with. He was an incredibly caring person who has always looked out for others and spoke up against wrongs and would always extend help to those in need. George was known for his great sense of humor and would often have the entire room in stitches of laughter.



Along with his parents, George is predeceased by his brother, Herbert Edward Flavel, and wife, Beverly S. Flavell; his former wife and friend Merle S. Flavell; and his nephew Brent S. Flavell. He is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Ruth M. (Flavell) Wassik and Laura M. Flavell, both of Manchester; his grandson, James "Jimmy" Stone; nephews, Jeff and Sarah Flavell and family of Vermont and Todd and Carmel Flavell and family of Hebron; his niece Paige Hamilton and her husband, Clifford, of Florida; Linda Flavell and family; and his granddaughters Brandi, Nicole and Jessica Howlett of Stafford.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21 at the South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St., Manchester, at 11 a.m. For reception please RSVP by noon Thursday to contact



www.holmeswatkins.com



or contact the funeral home for further information.



Donations may be made to MACC Food Panty and the Monkey's Pack Animal Rescue of Manchester.



To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







George William Flavell, 89, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at his home on the Lords day, Sunday, March 8, 2020, with his two daughters, grandson, and son-in-law by his side.George was born in Manchester on April 8, 1930, to his parents, the late William John Flavell and Helen Dorothy (Johnson) Flavell. George went to Nathan Hale Elementary School where he founded many great relationships that would last him a lifetime. He also graduated from Manchester High School in 1948. George then began working at Cheney Mills and became their best weaver. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1953 where he was stationed in Giebelstadt, Germany and began to develop a love for the German people, culture - and beer.George was an exceptional son, father, grandfather, and friend. He valued family above all else. He took amazing care of his parents during their later years while also raising his two daughters as a single parent. He later took great enjoyment in helping to raise his grandson Jimmy who he had an unbreakable bond with. He was an incredibly caring person who has always looked out for others and spoke up against wrongs and would always extend help to those in need. George was known for his great sense of humor and would often have the entire room in stitches of laughter.Along with his parents, George is predeceased by his brother, Herbert Edward Flavel, and wife, Beverly S. Flavell; his former wife and friend Merle S. Flavell; and his nephew Brent S. Flavell. He is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Ruth M. (Flavell) Wassik and Laura M. Flavell, both of Manchester; his grandson, James "Jimmy" Stone; nephews, Jeff and Sarah Flavell and family of Vermont and Todd and Carmel Flavell and family of Hebron; his niece Paige Hamilton and her husband, Clifford, of Florida; Linda Flavell and family; and his granddaughters Brandi, Nicole and Jessica Howlett of Stafford.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21 at the South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St., Manchester, at 11 a.m. For reception please RSVP by noon Thursday to contactor contact the funeral home for further information.Donations may be made to MACC Food Panty and the Monkey's Pack Animal Rescue of Manchester.To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close