George Young of South Windsor, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by family.



He leaves behind many great memories. His beloved wife, Phyllis, passed away recently, but they shared 59 wonderful years together. They leave behind three daughters, Kimberly, Kristin, and Heather and her husband, Daniel Bairos. They were proud of what their children did and what they have become. Even greater blessings came with their grandchildren, Dylan, Joshua, and Hannah. It is difficult to express how much Phyllis and George loved these kids. They cherished brother and sister-in-law Jim and Eveleen Morancey and their daughter, Laureen, her husband, Richard Bohadik, and their children, Hadley and Gavin. He also treasured time spent with the Cape Cod Youngs.



Friends and neighbors formed a significant part of his life and he was truly happy to have had so many. George especially remembers "The Old Geezers" and his many friends at CE, ABB, and Alstom. They were an extremely important part of his life, and he was thankful for all the wonderful experiences that resulted from these associations.



Burial will be private, but donations in his honor can be made to Autism Speaks



