Georgianna J. Harmon

Obituary
Georgianna J. Harmon, 81, of Middletown, departed this earth after a lengthy illness Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

She leaves behind sons, John Victory of Oswego, New York, William Victory of Waterbury, Kenneth Victory of Hamden, Robert Harmon of Middletown, and Ronald Victory of New Haven; a daughter, Laurie Cordano of Meriden; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, and sisters. Georgianna is predeceased by her parents, Milton L. Prentiss and Evelyn Furness Prentiss; husband, Robert Harmon; and ex-husband, John Victory.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Friends may visit with her family Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home.

Published in Journal Inquirer from May 18 to May 22, 2019
