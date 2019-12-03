Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald A. "Jerry" Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald "Jerry" A. Martin, 76, of Windsor, beloved husband of Irma (Lizotte) Martin, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford.



He was born on April 30, 1943, in St. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada, son of the late Albert and Dorilla (Martin) Martin. Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After the war he worked for Aero Gear as a machinist for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of the American Legion Post 36 in Windsor Locks.



Jerry was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame. He was a NASCAR fan and a pit crew member as well. He loved to garden and play golf, but mostly he loved being involved in his grandchildren's lives.



Besides his wife, Irma, he is survived by two sons, Dean Martin and his wife, Karen Anderson, of Lancaster, Massachusetts, and Tommy Martin of Windsor; three grandchildren, Kelli, Hannah, and Tara Martin; siblings Marie Mai Berube, Fernand Martin (Leola), Jacqueline Ruest, Rollande Bourgeault (Ronald), Conrad Martin (Delina), and Anne Whitney (Eric). He was predeceased by two grandchildren, Little Dean and Allison Martin; and two sisters, Gisele Pinette and Yvette Ruest.



His family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with military honors concluding the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Anderson and Martin Family Scholarship Fund, Stonehill College Office of Advancement, 320 Washington St., Easton, MA 02357 or to Smilow Cancer Center, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105.



