Gerald Diana, 76, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.
Born in Enfield, son of the late Charles and Mary (Mulé) Diana, he lived in Enfield for most of his life before settling in Springfield. He was a retired employee of Dexter Paper Mill in Windsor Locks and an army veteran of the Vietnam War. Gerald was known for his quick wit, many friends and his winning personality.
He leaves his nephew, Charles Diana; his nieces, Maria Diana-Root, Angela (Duncan) Babcock, Rori (Nelson) Correia; his nephews, Joseph (Jackie) Bosco, Charlie (Lori) Bosco, Angelo (Christie) Bosco, John (Alison) Bosco; and many great-nieces and nephews with whom he had special relationships. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Nicholas Diana; his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Maria Diana; and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Angelo Bosco.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to all of his wonderful and caring friends, especially Rod Lamothe.
The funeral will be Monday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish) at 10 a.m. The burial with military honors will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Calling hours are at the funeral home Sunday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
For online condolences, please visit
www.brownefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019