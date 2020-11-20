Gerald E. Williams, 82, of Windsor, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.Born in Hartford on Feb. 22, 1938, he grew up in the Windsor Locks area and worked for Dexter's for most of his career. Upon retirement, he helped his son at Scott's Locks in Windsor Locks.He leaves his three children, Scott Williams and his fiancée, Jessica of Windsor Locks, Heather Williams of Windsor, and Brian Williams and his wife, Nora of Enfield; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, Zach, and Brianna; as well as his former wife, Roberta Williams of Windsor.His family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED IN THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be private.For online condolences, please visit