1/
Gerald E. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald E. Williams, 82, of Windsor, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.

Born in Hartford on Feb. 22, 1938, he grew up in the Windsor Locks area and worked for Dexter's for most of his career. Upon retirement, he helped his son at Scott's Locks in Windsor Locks.

He leaves his three children, Scott Williams and his fiancée, Jessica of Windsor Locks, Heather Williams of Windsor, and Brian Williams and his wife, Nora of Enfield; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, Zach, and Brianna; as well as his former wife, Roberta Williams of Windsor.

His family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED IN THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be private.

For online condolences, please visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved