Born Dec. 18, 1949, in Hartford, Gerald was the son of the late Edward A. and Gladys R. (Millett) Gumkowski. He graduated from Enfield High School in 1969, where he played football. Prior to retiring from Krupa Oil, Gerald had been employed with the CT Dept. of Correction. A hard working, kind, and compassionate man with a great sense of humor, he could often be found helping his elderly neighbors when their tasks became too much for them.



Besides his wife, Margo, of 42 years, Gerald was survived by his daughter, Darrien Lynn of Reston, Virginia; and his granddaughter, Taylor Lynn of Falls Church, Virginia. He also leaves his brothers, Edward Gumkowski and wife, Andrea, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, and David Gumkowski and wife, Fay, of Old Lyme; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Gumkowski, with whom he had a very special bond.



Gerald's family would like to extend a special thank you to Deanne Fauteux and Lisa Albert of the ECHN Hospice Program and dear friend David Curto.



A celebration of Gerald's life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. In keeping with the word celebration, please wear bright colors. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3 to 4 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations to The Dankin Humane Society, 171 Union St., Springfield, MA 01105.



