Gerald "Mick" Kelly, 84, of Vernon, beloved husband of 38 years to the late Judith "Judi" (Donze) Kelly (2012), died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.Born in Hartford, the son of the late Thomas and Eva (Olshefsky) Kelly, he grew up and lived in East Hartford before moving to Vernon 45 years ago. Mick proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Mohawk Rug Cleaning in Vernon for 55 years. Mick enjoyed fishing and playing poker with his longtime friends.He is survived by his children, Lianne Kelly Rusnak of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Michael Kelly and his wife, Heather, of Canton, Massachusetts, and Daniel Kelly of Danielson; 10 grandchildren, Leah, Lauren, Erin, Kelly, Ian, Meghan, Sydney, Zachary, Dane, and Colton; two great-grandchildren, Meadow and Ian; two brothers, William Kelly of Ellington, and James Kelly and his wife, Carol, of East Hartford; two sisters, Barbara Dowling and Carol Nistri and her husband, Nino, all of Glastonbury; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Kathryn Ann Kelly (Feb. 2020); his brother, Thomas "Sonny" Kelly; and three sisters, Elizabeth Kravies, Patricia Langevin, and Arline "Frank" Barnard.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Ave., Vernon followed by military honors.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit