Gerald M. Cyr, 89, of Brockton, Massachusetts, formally of Tolland, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
He was born in Caribou, Maine, to the late Artheline and Wilfred A. Cyr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an automotive mechanic for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynette McElroy and her husband, Edward, of Brockton; and his daughter, Jennene Hatch. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his loving wife, Betty Cyr; and his son, Brian L. Cyr.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
For online condolences, please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020