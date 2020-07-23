Gerald P. "Jerry" O'Connor Jr., 78, of Springfield, beloved husband of Lillian (Guertin) O'Connor, passed away March 27, 2020.He was born April 20, 1941, in Springfield, the son of the late Gerald P. O'Connor Sr. and Kathryn (Dlubac) O'Connor. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School and was employed by United Technologies Corp. for 38 years. He was an active member of Holy Name Parish where he was involved in coaching sports, teaching, parish council, and men's club, and also served as an Eucharistic minister. He retired to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he enjoyed beach life and golfing. In Myrtle Beach, he continued to be active in his church community and became a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, he is survived by his six children; his 13 grandchildren; and four of his siblings.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harry and Helen Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital.For online condolences please visit