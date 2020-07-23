1/
Gerald P. "Jerry" O'Connor Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald P. "Jerry" O'Connor Jr., 78, of Springfield, beloved husband of Lillian (Guertin) O'Connor, passed away March 27, 2020.

He was born April 20, 1941, in Springfield, the son of the late Gerald P. O'Connor Sr. and Kathryn (Dlubac) O'Connor. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School and was employed by United Technologies Corp. for 38 years. He was an active member of Holy Name Parish where he was involved in coaching sports, teaching, parish council, and men's club, and also served as an Eucharistic minister. He retired to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he enjoyed beach life and golfing. In Myrtle Beach, he continued to be active in his church community and became a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.

In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, he is survived by his six children; his 13 grandchildren; and four of his siblings.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at St. Matthew Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harry and Helen Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital.

For online condolences please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew’s Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved