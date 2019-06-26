Guest Book View Sign Service Information Biega's Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown , CT 06457 (860)-346-1055 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Biega's Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown , CT 06457 View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Biega's Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown , CT 06457 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Scott Linsenbigler Jr., known to friends and family as "Scott," passed away peacefully at home in Higganum with his loving family by his side June 23, 2019, at the age of 60 years.



He is survived by his wife, Suzanne O'Brien; daughters, Chelsea and Megan Linsenbigler; stepchildren, Megan, Colin, and Lauren O'Brien; and his beloved granddaughter, Ava; brother, Michael Linsenbigler and wife, Mary, of Suffield; sister, Cathy Ware and husband, Jim, of Wallingford; sisters-in-law, Lynn Pratt and husband, Michael, of Haddam, Michelle Kim and husband, John, of Madison, and Jennifer Reisinger and husband, Charlie, of East Islip, New York; nieces and nephews, Erin and Caitlin Linsenbigler, Andrew and Nicole Ware, Olivia Andrade, James and Jordan Kim, and "Big Boy" Ronan and Erin Reisinger; and father- and mother-in-law, John and Kathleen Morrissey of Jackson Heights, New York. He leaves behind his dear Uncle John Lawler and Aunt Nancy; and an extended family of much-loved cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Helen Linsenbigler; and sister, Susan.



A native of Manchester, Scott attended Central Connecticut State University, graduating with an engineering degree. His career included working for Pratt & Whitney, GE, Canberra, and EDAC Technologies. He was passionate about nurturing children to their greatest potential, as shown by his years coaching youth soccer, softball, and basketball teams, and serving as a Girl Scout troop leader. He was an avid athlete, playing softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. He was very proud of completing a triathlon and held a special place in his heart for his gym buddies, the fellow "crazy" people he met every morning at 4:45 a.m. Scott loved to travel, and no doubt left more than a bit of his soul in Ireland and Cape Cod.



He wanted to offer a very special thank you to his care team from Smilow, Middlesex Hospice Homecare, special caregiver Nancy Varga, and especially his favorite nurse, stepdaughter Lauren, who showed selfless compassion and loving, attentive care in his last months. She rarely left his side. It brought Scott immense pride and joy in his last days to learn she passed her RN licensing exams.



A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Friends may gather prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m.



Donations in memory of Scott can be made to The Dream Foundation, a non-profit serving terminally-ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life dreams that offer inspiration, comfort, and closure. The Dream Foundation generously allowed Scott to renew his vows of marriage and feel how loved he was by a large gathering of family and friends. A very special thank you to Mary Buschmann and Lynn Pratt for helping to make this bittersweet day one of his most beautiful ever.



