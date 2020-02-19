Gerald W. "Jerry" Silbey Jr., 57, passed on Jan. 21, 2020, unexpectedly at his home in Largo, Florida.



Jerry was born in Hartford on July 7, 1962, to Gerald Sibley Sr. and Joyce (Brunell) Sibley. In his younger years he lived in Windsor, moving to East Windsor in 1976 where he attended school, graduating from East Windsor High School. Jerry worked as a laborer, and later as a truck driver. An injury caused him to retire early. He was a friend of Bill W. Jerry loved watching racing, both NASCAR and NHRA, the New York Giants, and New York Mets. I guess you could say he loved all sports including watching the Little League World Series. He loved his motorcycle and his best friend in the world his girl "Reese."



He was predeceased by his mother, Joyce; and half sister, Cheryl Cline of New Mexico. He is survived by his father, Gerald; his sister, Kim Sibley, both of Citrus Spring, Florida; a brother, Brian of Guilford; and half sister, Sandy Morehouse of Texas.



The family will hold a service in Florida at their discretion. A celebration of life service will be held at the German Club, 75 Depot St., Broad Brook, from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29. Celebrate Jerry's life with food, fellowship, bring your pictures and your stories. Jerry is missed by many friends that he helped over the years, the world won't be the same without him. He was greatly loved.



